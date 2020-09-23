Or Copy this URL to Share

Linda Lee (Titus) Holt



Linda Lee (Titus) Holt died Sept. 9, 2020 in Naples, Fla. Linda was born July 11, 1948. She graduated from Shelby High School in 1966. Linda was preceded in death by her sister, Cathy Sue Titus; brother James Harold Titu; and her parents, Dale Leonard Titus and Lorraine Joyce Titus.



She is survived by her husband, Timothy Holt; daughter, Michelle Lin Holt; stepson, Michael; sisters, Barbara Smith (Titus), Lori Hartman (Douglas) and nephews Eric and Chad Smith.

