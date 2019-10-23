|
Linda Sue Mahoney, 62, of Montague, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019. She was born May 6, 1957, the daughter of Leo and Marie Johnson.
Linda married Daniel Mahoney on September 27, 1974. Together they were blessed with two children and 45 years of marriage. Linda worked for Meijer her entire career, managing many different departments. She enjoyed going to her grandchildren's soccer games, vacationing in South Carolina, and being with her family. She was a loving, loyal, generous woman, who will be deeply missed.
Linda is survived by: her husband, Dan; children, Brandon (Jenny) and Chris; grandchildren, Brenden, Carter, Kya, Keagan, and Emelia; sisters, Nancy (Michael) Hennessy, Diane (Stephen) Lutz, and Debra Yordy; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A celebration of Linda's life will take place from 1:00 PM-3:00 PM, Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Hennessy's Irish Pub, 885 Jefferson St., Muskegon.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in White Lake Beacon from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019