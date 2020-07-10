Lois Elizabeth (Swenson) Brown, 91, of Pentwater, passed away on Jan. 18, 2020 with her daughters by her side at the Maples Nursing Care Facility in Frankfort. She was born March 5, 1928, the only child of Sam and Pansy (Dains) Swenson.
Lois spent part of her childhood in Ludington, where she was born then moved to Pentwater and later graduated from Pentwater High School. Living the majority of her life in Pentwater, Lois was dedicated to serving her community. For many years, she was a committed member of the Pentwater Chapter of the Eastern Stars, The Pentwater VFW Women's Auxiliary and the Shelby SDA Church community.
She will be remembered for her sparkling blue eyes, her luminous smile and her unbounded kindness that she extended to everyone she met. Always willing to lend a helping hand or a kind word, she instilled this value in her children who she raised with her husband, of 50 years, Russell Brown.
Lois was a loving mother and devoted grandmother. Her family will remember her for her weekly family meals where generations gathered together creating a lifetime of cherished memories. Every Christmas was made magical with her love of light and ornamentation. Her Christmas trees were unrivaled. Christmas will never be the same without her but her traditions of family, love and light will live on.
She had an appreciation for beauty, which was exemplified by her dazzling flower gardens and floral displays. Her love of gardening was a talent she inherited from her mother, Pansy. Lois loved the beach and spent many summer days there with her friends, children and grandchildren over the years. So many wonderful family memories were created on the shores of Lake Michigan.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Brown, her parents and in-laws.
She is survived by her children, David (Ann) Coon, Cindy Christopher, Deb (Dave) Walley, Robert Brown, Sandy (Ted Hebblewhite) Brown, 15 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren as well as her dearest childhood friend, Doris Brown.
A private graveside service will be held at Pentwater Cemetery with Pastor Mills officiating. Memorial Contributions can be sent to "Joy to Ride Benzie" at www.joy2ridebenzie.org
or Hospice of Michigan at www.hom.org.
Condolence cards can be mailed to the Brown Family, 345 Hanover St., Pentwater, MI 49449. Jowett Family Funeral Home (Benzonia) is handling the arrangements.