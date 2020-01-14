Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service - King-Hart Chapel
2370 North 72nd Avenue
Hart, MI 49420
(231) 873-3415
For more information about
Lois Adams
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service - King-Hart Chapel
2370 North 72nd Avenue
Hart, MI 49420
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service - King-Hart Chapel
2370 North 72nd Avenue
Hart, MI 49420
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Ellen Adams


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois Ellen Adams Obituary
Lois Ellen Adams

Crystal Valley

Lois Ellen Adams, 85, of Crystal Valley, passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. She was born Dec. 3, 1934 in Crystal Valley, to Eliger and Ettie (Harvey) Holden.

Lois grew up in Crystal Valley and later moved to Grand Rapids and Grand Haven before returning to live on the farm. She worked on and off for numerous businesses as an executive secretary. Holidays were a special time for Lois, especially Christmas. One year she had over 5,000 Christmas lights on display and came in second place during a county wide contest. Lois loved to cook, garden and host summer get-togethers with her friends and family. She loved her family and her dogs unconditionally.

Lois is survived by: her sons Robert W. (Natalie) Adams, Dan Adams, Brad (Melinda) Adams, Don Adams and Todd Adams; grandchildren, Erika (Eric) Zavasky, Mason Courtright, Forrest Courtright, Matt (Amanda) Adams, Sarah (Garrett) Talmage, Forest Adams, Skylar Adams, Ryan (Rochelle) Adams, Brandon (Lorin) Adams and Dominic; great-grandchildren, Reid, Haidyn, Devyn, Braelynn, Weston, Preston, Benson, and Mikayla; sister, Ruby; and numerous nieces and nephews.

On July 18, 1953, Lois married Robert F. Adams, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Eliger and Ettie Holden; 12 siblings; and sons, Rodd Adams and Greg Adams.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 17, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, 2370 N. 72nd Ave., Hart, with Pastor Ron Rickard officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 16, at the funeral home. Interment will take place in Mount Ulysses Cemetery, Crystal Valley, in the spring.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Crystal Valley Care Fund.

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.

www.beaconfh.com
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -