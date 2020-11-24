Loraine Peterson was born to Stanley and D'Esta Peterson on July 14, 1930 in Scottville. She grew up on a farm in New Era with two siblings, an older brother Clair and a younger sister Verna.
Her much loved brother died in a farm accident when they were children. Loraine married Wilfred Abrahamson on May 23, 1952, and they were married for 55 years until his death at age 86 on Nov. 2, 2007.
Loraine was an active and outgoing person who was involved in many things. When she was younger, she was a top bowler in Ludington. She later took up golf and was a long-standing member of Lincoln Hills Golf Club. She was very proud of the two hole-in-ones she had, one in Ludington and one at their winter course in Florida. She was a member of many local clubs, and did much volunteer work. She worked many hours as a volunteer (Pink Lady) at the hospital and was very active in the United Methodist Church of Ludington. She was in charge of the church kitchen for many years, working alongside her many dear church friends. She was once awarded a Volunteer of the Year Award for the State of Michigan from Gov. John Engler.
Loraine had a large circle of friends, including her best friend Elsie Schroeder, and she enjoyed weekly lunches and dinners with them. She also loved being a member of the United Methodist Church Choir and was very close with the choir members.
Loraine is survived by her daughter Brenda (Thomas) Cloutier; her grandchildren Ronald Cloutier of Hutchinson Island, Florida, and Allison (Steve) Anes of Scottville; and her great-grandchildren Brady, Kelsey and Avery Anes. She was very proud of them and loved them very much.
There will be no public services out of respect for limiting gatherings. Those wishing to make an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the United Methodist Church of Ludington or the Salvation Army.
Please share your fond memories and photos of Loraine at www.OakGroveLudington.com.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.