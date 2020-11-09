1/1
Lorena (Lindgren) Schmiedeknecht
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lorena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lorena (Lindgren) Schmiedeknecht

Ludington

Lorena M. Schmiedeknecht, 97, of Ludington, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at the Oceana County Medical Care Facility. She was born in Mears, the daughter of Lars and Selma (Thorson) Pearson.

Lorena grew up farming, having picked asparagus and drove the picker for 21 years. She was also crowned Mrs. Asparagus Queen in 1993. Lorena was devout in her faith and that showed during her many years of service at West Golden Wesleyan Church. Among those 55 years she was church secretary for 18 years, treasurer for 12 years, and adult Sunday school teacher for 5 years. In recent years she attended Peace Lutheran Church in Ludington.

Lorena is survived by her husband, Phillip Schmiedeknecht; children, Kenneth "Gus" (Charlotte "Chuck") Lindgren of Mears, David (Sharon) Lindgren of Mears, Faith (John) Rankin of South Dakota, Richard Lindgren of Mears and Michael (Bridgette) Lindgren of Hart; step-daughters, Sandy Young and Kathy Tellier; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Lorena was preceded in death by her parents; previous husband, George Lindgren; eight brothers; and great-granddaughter, Skyla.

Graveside services will be conducted privately in Mears Cemetery.

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.

www.beaconfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service - King-Hart Chapel
2370 North 72nd Avenue
Hart, MI 49420
(231) 873-3415
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service - King-Hart Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved