Lorena (Lindgren) SchmiedeknechtLudingtonLorena M. Schmiedeknecht, 97, of Ludington, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at the Oceana County Medical Care Facility. She was born in Mears, the daughter of Lars and Selma (Thorson) Pearson.Lorena grew up farming, having picked asparagus and drove the picker for 21 years. She was also crowned Mrs. Asparagus Queen in 1993. Lorena was devout in her faith and that showed during her many years of service at West Golden Wesleyan Church. Among those 55 years she was church secretary for 18 years, treasurer for 12 years, and adult Sunday school teacher for 5 years. In recent years she attended Peace Lutheran Church in Ludington.Lorena is survived by her husband, Phillip Schmiedeknecht; children, Kenneth "Gus" (Charlotte "Chuck") Lindgren of Mears, David (Sharon) Lindgren of Mears, Faith (John) Rankin of South Dakota, Richard Lindgren of Mears and Michael (Bridgette) Lindgren of Hart; step-daughters, Sandy Young and Kathy Tellier; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Lorena was preceded in death by her parents; previous husband, George Lindgren; eight brothers; and great-granddaughter, Skyla.Graveside services will be conducted privately in Mears Cemetery.Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.