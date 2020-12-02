1/1
Loretta Lillian ‘Mary’ Hendrie
1929 - 2020
Loretta Lillian 'Mary' Hendrie

Mears

Loretta Lillian "Mary" Hendrie, 91, of Mears, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. She was born Nov. 1, 1929, in Flint, the daughter of Patrick E. and Lillian Pauline (Halter) McGee.

Mary and her husband, James, moved to Mears from Detroit 42 years ago. She had retired from the Oceana County Medical Care Facility as a dietary aide. Mary enjoyed reading, music and good conversation. She had a great sense of humor and loved spending time with her grandchildren. Mary was a true humanitarian with the most gentle soul.

Mary is survived by her daughters, Suzanne Hendrie, Jean LeBlanc and Heather (Dale Hagen) Hendrie; grandchildren, Justin Hendrie, Paul Hendrie, Jeanette LeBlanc and Miles (Lacey) Jonassen; beloved great-granddaughters, Eloise, Ada and Pippa; and many nieces, nephews and special friends.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Patrick and Lillian McGee; husband of 56 years, James Hendrie; sisters, Lorraine (Wilford) Reimann, Juanita (Erik) Rasmussen and Norene (Robert) Backus; and brothers, Patrick McGee and Jerimiah McGee.

In accordance with Mary's wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be at this time.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.

www.beaconfh.com

Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service - King-Hart Chapel
2370 North 72nd Avenue
Hart, MI 49420
(231) 873-3415
Memories & Condolences
December 1, 2020
Sue and Jean...So sorry to hear of your mothers passing. Hugs and prayers.
Cindy Ustick
November 30, 2020
Sue and family we are so sorry to hear of your Mothers passing. Jerry and I had pleasure of working with her at OCMCF. She was the sweetest lady. God Bless you all.
JERRY and JULIE FOSTER
November 30, 2020
I worked with Loretta in the kitchen at OCMCF. She was always kind and fun to work with. You have my sympathy in her passing.
Lois Satterlee
Coworker
