Loretta Lillian 'Mary' Hendrie
Mears
Loretta Lillian "Mary" Hendrie, 91, of Mears, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. She was born Nov. 1, 1929, in Flint, the daughter of Patrick E. and Lillian Pauline (Halter) McGee.
Mary and her husband, James, moved to Mears from Detroit 42 years ago. She had retired from the Oceana County Medical Care Facility as a dietary aide. Mary enjoyed reading, music and good conversation. She had a great sense of humor and loved spending time with her grandchildren. Mary was a true humanitarian with the most gentle soul.
Mary is survived by her daughters, Suzanne Hendrie, Jean LeBlanc and Heather (Dale Hagen) Hendrie; grandchildren, Justin Hendrie, Paul Hendrie, Jeanette LeBlanc and Miles (Lacey) Jonassen; beloved great-granddaughters, Eloise, Ada and Pippa; and many nieces, nephews and special friends.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Patrick and Lillian McGee; husband of 56 years, James Hendrie; sisters, Lorraine (Wilford) Reimann, Juanita (Erik) Rasmussen and Norene (Robert) Backus; and brothers, Patrick McGee and Jerimiah McGee.
In accordance with Mary's wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be at this time.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
