Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
3:00 PM
West Golden Wesleyan Church
2752 N. 34th Ave.
Mears, MI
Lori A. McMann


1962 - 2020
Lori A. McMann Obituary
Lori A. McMann

Hart

Lori A. McMann, 57, of Hart, passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 in Muskegon. She was born Nov. 7, 1962 in Muskegon to Dallas and Ruth (Barrett) Prause. Lori was raised in Muskegon and settled in Hart. She married James McMann April 9, 1982.

She is survived by her husband, Jim; children, Dawn (Robert) Dewey, Amanda McMann, Cody (Kasey) McMann and Tanner McMann; brothers, Dale (Donna) Prause, Larry (Robin) Rexford and John (Christie) Jenett; sisters, Penny (Marty) Smith and Tina (Ron) Smith; 26 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren; and her mother-in-law, Gloria Force. She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Brittany Angiano.

The funeral service will be Thursday, Jan. 16, at 3 p.m. at West Golden Wesleyan Church at 2752 N. 34th Ave., Mears, with Pastor Sue Beckman officiating. Interment in Hart Cemetery in the spring. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 16, 2020
