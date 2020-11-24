1/1
Lori Ann Swathwood
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lori's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lori Ann Swathwood, 56, of Ludington, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 29, 1964, in Mulliken, the daughter of Jerry and Karen (McCrumb) Swathwood.

Lori was most proud of her children and being grandmother which brought her great joy. She loved being with family and friends, and in her selflessness would do anything she could for them. Lori never complained and stayed positive throughout; she was a fighter. Her smile that lit up a room and her contagious laugh brought joy to so many. Lori enjoyed camping adventures, splashing around the pool with her grandchildren and many summer nights on the pontoon boat with her best friend Lulu.

Lori is survived by her parents Jerry and Karen Swathwood; her children Chris Benedict, Andrea Benedict, Sean (Jeannette Horn) Leversey and Jesse (Jorhie Beadle) Leversey; five grandchildren Katrina, Cameron, Ryder, Reegan and Rayden; her brothers Mike (Sue) Swathwood and Jody Swathwood; her sisters Jill (Jack) Austin and Janelle Swathwood; and, numerous nieces and nephews.

Lori was preceded in death by her brother Jeff Swathwood.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, in Ludington. Visitation will be held Friday from 1 p.m. until time of services.

Memorial contributions may be made to family to help with final expenses. www.gofundme.com/f/27eddbi840

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.

www.beaconfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Beacon - Pere Marquette
Send Flowers
NOV
27
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Beacon - Pere Marquette
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Beacon - Pere Marquette
309 S. Washington Avenue
Ludington, MI 49431
231-843-2531
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beacon - Pere Marquette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
November 24, 2020
Lori was a very sweet lady. I loved working with her at shop n save and she always had a smile on her face and was always happy. She will be missed.
Chelsey
November 24, 2020
Lori was a very sweet person. I loved working with her at SNS. She always had a smile on her face. She will be missed. RIP!
Jane Young
Coworker
November 24, 2020
So sorry for your loss, prayers and hugs.
Jennifer Smith
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved