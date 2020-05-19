Lori Krzymicki
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lori's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lori D. Krzymicki, age 66, of Ludington, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital in Grand Rapids.

Lori Cobb was born on Feb. 12, 1954, the daughter of Don and Margie Cobb. She married Richard Krzymicki on May 18, 1974, at St. Simon Catholic Church in Ludington. Lori graduated from Ludington High School, class of 1972. She retired from FloraCraft in 2019 after 30 years of dedicated service.

Lori was a member of Eagles Auxiliary. She enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and with her many friends at the Eagles.

Lori is survived by her husband of 46 years, Richard Krzymicki; children, Shanna Garvy and Chad Krzymicki; daughter-in-law, Karri Krzymicki; grandchildren, Keegan Purple, Cierra Krzymicki, Abraham Krzymicki and Bria Krzymicki; siblings, Pam Johnson and John Cobb; and many nieces and nephews.

Lori was preceded in death by her parents, Don and Margie Cobb, and her mother-in-law, Helen Krzymicki.

Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will take place this summer. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society or Hospice of Michigan.

Please share your fond memories and photos of Lori at www.OakGroveLudington.com.

Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ludington Daily News from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington
3060 W Us Highway 10
Ludington, MI 49431
(231) 845-9898
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved