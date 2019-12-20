|
|
Louis L. Lundberg, 94 years young, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 19, 2019 in this apartment at Sherman Oaks Manor, Ludington, Michigan. Beloved husband of the late Betty Ann Lundberg, and devoted father of Chuck (Katie), Russ (Diane) and Chris (Bonnie) and loving grandfather of Bob, Bill, Scott, Annie, Katie, Erin, Justin, Angela, Blake, Derek and eight great-grandchildren.
Louis is survived by his sister, Betty Lou Near, and sisters-in-law Delores Lundberg Smith and Elise Knudsen. He was preceded in death by his wife Betty, brother Wayne (Bud) and brothers-in-law Wendell Knudsen and Fred Near.
Louis was a graduate of Scottville High School. He was a World War II Marine Corps veteran of the Pacific Campaign serving in Saipan, Okinawa and Nagasaki. After the war he married Betty Ann Knudsen and they celebrated 69 years of happiness before her death in 2017.
Louis was a career employee of General Telephone Co. (Verizon) where he held line, supervisory and management positions for 35 years, retiring in 1980. He and Betty spent many happy years together on their centennial family farm at Buck's Corners, Michigan, where he was born.
All who knew Louis will remember the sweet corn, raspberries, strawberries and asparagus grown on his farm.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday Dec. 28 at the Oak Grove Funeral Home, 3060 W. U.S. 10, Ludington, MI, at 11 a.m., with visitation beginning at 10 and a luncheon to follow.
In lieu flowers, the family requests contributions to the s and/or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019