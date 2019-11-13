|
Lucille Gladys Russell, 88, of Hart, passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, surrounded by her loving family in Hart. She was the youngest daughter of Frances Edward and Maria Jane (Allen) Cummins.
She grew up on the family farm in Crystal Valley, Mich. and graduated from Hart High School in 1950. She was an adventurous woman – forging out on her own to Grand Rapids, Mich. after high school to work at Kresge's 5 & 10 and then moved back to Hart to work at Brite's drugstore where she met the love of her life.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 49 years, Benjamin Earl Russell, WWII and Korean War Veteran. Lucille was a loving and devoted wife and mother and a true patriot. She was very proud to serve as a military wife and enjoyed the travel that went with it. She was a member of the Women's Auxiliary, American Legion Auxiliary, and the Dolphinettes –wives of WWII Submarine Veterans. She retired with 15 years at Howmet Castings in Whitehall, Mich., and then was an Avon lady for many years. Lucy received many awards for her Avon sales and made lots of friends. She took two trips to West Australia to visit Bill and Bobbie Collins their lifelong friends since WWII.
She loved to cook and especially bake bread (her peanut butter fudge was the best!). Lucy was an avid crocheter and loved to garden and always had a crop for canning and cooking. Lucy and Ben had an open, warm and loving home - opening their door to someone who needed a place to stay or to those stopping by for a cup of coffee and a chat.
She is survived by her five children, Leslie (David Hansen), Denice, Daniel, Benjamin (Kay Smith) and Joyce Ann (Mark Clutter) and sister, Francis Acuna. She has 13 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial Services were at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, 2370 N. 72nd Ave., Hart, with Rev. Thomas Bye officiating. Interment in Elbridge Township Cemetery. The family received friends Monday from 10 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hart Post #1329.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
