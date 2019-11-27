|
|
Lyle L. Collins of Ludington passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital, following an exhausting battle with cancer.
He was born July 16, 1941 in Hamlin Township, the son of Clarence A. and Dorothy L. (Lange) Collins.
In the early 1980s, he fulfilled a lifelong dream of opening his own auto repair facility, James Tire and Service, which he owned until his retirement.
One of the most important roles in Lyle's life, other than being a father, was his 30-plus year career on the Pere Marquette Fire Department, the majority of those years spent as chief. He also spent several years as Mason County Fire Chief.
He is survived by his daughter, Loree L. (Chris) Schneider of Ludington; his son, Mark A. Collins of Scottville; his sister, Linda L. Jennings of Grant; his brothers, William H. Collins and Richard L. (Vicky) Collins, both of Ludington; and his mother, Dorothy L. (Lange) Collins.
At the family's request, there will be no visitation or services. Memorial contributions may be made to the Spectrum Health Ludington Cancer Patient Assistant Fund.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements; www.beaconfh.com.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019