Lynn Marian Roe
Galesburg
Lynn Marian Roe, 83, a longtime resident of Galesburg, Mich., passed away at home under Hospice care June 7, 2020.
She was born March 15, 1937 in Kalamazoo, Mich. to the late Gerald E. Crowner and Sigrid M. (Andersen) Crowner. She has two brothers, Gerald A. "Joe" Crowner, who died Oct. 23, 2019 and Marton G. I. Crowner. She met James T. Roe at Kalamazoo Central High School and was married to him for 62 years. He survives. It would have been 63 years Aug. 12, 2020.
Lynn was a faithful servant of Jesus Christ. She worked at the Upjohn Company/Pharmacia. Horses were one of Lynn's passions. Jim and Lynn worked at the Old Trails Riding Stable in Mears, Mich., during their teen years the summers of 1953, 1954 and 1955. They enjoyed riding horses on the Silver Lake sand dunes, along Lake Michigan shores and getting ice cream cones at Parkside Store. She raised many horses on the Roe Ranch. She was a horse judge and a 4-H leader for many years.
Lynn's grandparents lived on Hancock Street in Pentwater. They were the late Jesse H. Crowner and Lutie Bell (Peck) Crowner. Jesse and Lutie Bell had five children, Hollis, Gerald, Ruth Ann, Joyce and Stanley. Many aunts and uncles lived in Pentwater, Hart and Ludington. Jim and Lynn made many trips to Oceana County with their family over the years.
Lynn loved to sew and do craft projects. She also loved her family and friends. Jim and Lynn raised three children on the Roe Ranch - Suzanne K. (Jamie) Garrett, Sandra J. (Steve) Champion and Timothy J. (Lori) Roe both of whom died Feb. 2, 2013. She adored her grandchildren and made many special memories for all. They include Timothy J. "T.J.," (Laura) Franz Timothy J. (Casey) Garrett, Alicia C. (David) McKay, Jennifer L. Garrett, James T. Franz, Matthew A. Champion, Philip C. Champion, James C. (Lacie Ranes) Roe and Jeremiah S. (Renee) Roe. The great-grand kids include Carsyn, Leah, Frankie, James T. "Bubba," Aiden, Ethan, Rory, Oakley, Nathan, Paige, Jonathon, Carter, Jaydan, Brooklyn and Abby.
Lynn will be fondly remembered by both family and friends. No funeral services will be held. A private family gathering will be at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Care of Southwest Michigan 222 N. Kalamazoo Mall #100 Kalamazoo, MI 49007. She will be interred in the Crowner plot at Hart Cemetery, Hart, Mich.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.