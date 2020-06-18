My condolences to our family. Lynn gave me my love of horses and strengthened my love of animals. I spent many summers on her farm in Michigan riding and staying with her parents. She always made me feel so special. I have so many memories with my cousin and her family and as she told me when I lost Dad ...be thankful for the time and things you have done with your family it lessens the sadness. So I will always be thankful of My Cousin Lynn and all the wonderful memories. My heart goes out to her husband and children for their huge loss!

Mici Andersen-Juhola

