Lynn W. Kroll
1949 - 2020
Lynn W. Kroll

Montague

Lynn W. Kroll, 71, of Montague, went home to heaven Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 following an illness of several months.

He was born March 8, 1949 in Muskegon, the son of Walter and Joyce (Stout) Kroll. He married Brenda Tousley in 1970. She passed away in 2015. He later married Romayne (Fechner) who survives him. Lynn was a life long resident of Grant Township. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving for the 35-five years. Lynn served in Operation Desert Storm.

He was an active member of the New Era Bible Church. Lynn was self-employed in home construction and served as the building inspector for White River and Blue Lake townships and also as zoning administrator for Grant Township.

He is survived by his wife, Romayne; his son, Nathan (Kristina) Kroll; grandsons, Caleb and Joseph Kroll; his siblings, Glenn (Dawn deceased) Kroll, Carol (Calvin) Sisson and Gerald (Elizabeth) Kroll; and nieces and nephews. Besides his wife, Brenda, he was preceded in death by his parents.

Due to Covid-19 precautions, there will be a celebration of life memorial service in the spring, tentatively in early May. Please consider New Era Bible Church, 5308 S. Oceana Dr., New Era, MI 49446 as a memorial. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby www.harrisfhome.com.

Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harris Funeral Home
267 N Michigan Ave
Shelby, MI 49455
(231) 861-2360
