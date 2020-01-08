|
|
Mabel E. Johnson
Shelby
Mabel E. Johnson, 95, of Shelby, went to be with her Lord Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Mabel was born Aug. 27, 1924 in Benona Township to Harvey L. Gifford and Lena E. (Moschke) Gifford.
Mabel was a life resident of the Shelby area. She married Harold C. Johnson March 21, 1945. He passed away Nov. 12, 2003. Mabel was a long-time active member of the Shelby United Methodist Church. She had been employed at Bucher's Box Shoe Store in Shelby for several years before it closed. She was also an Avon representative.
She is survived by her children, Debbie Burmeister and Ken (Lois) Johnson; her grandchildren, Bill (Jamie) Burmeister, Andrea (Mitch) Bouwkamp, Adam (Sulema) Burmeister, Mark Johnson and Zachary Johnson; great-grandchildren, Bryon Burmeister, Clay Burmeister, Marissa Bouwkamp and Evelyn Grace Bouwkamp; her sister, Joy Aebig and many nieces and nephews. Mabel was also preceded in death by her parents, and her brothers, Norman, Orie and Harvey Gifford and her sisters, Marie Heeg and Annabelle Field.
Visitation was Saturday, Jan. 4, 5-8 p.m. at Harris Funeral Home in Shelby. The funeral service was Sunday, Jan. 5, 3 p.m. at Shelby United Methodist Church with Pastor Anne Riegler officiating. Interment in Mount Hope Cemetery, Shelby in the spring. Memorials to Shelby United Methodist Church, 68 E Third St., Shelby, MI 49455 are appreciated. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 16, 2020