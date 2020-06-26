Madeline B. Fend, age 96, of Free Soil, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Ludington Woods Assisted Living in Ludington.



She was born on Oct. 8, 1923 in Detroit, daughter of the late Anthony and Marie (Wahr) Fend. She moved to the Free Soil area with her parents as a young child. She was a graduate of Scottville High School with the class of 1941.



After her father's death, she continued operating the family dairy farm until her retirement at age 65. She enjoyed playing cards, Pinochle, bingo and socializing. She was a member of the Michigan Milk Producers Association and Divine Mercy Parish of Manistee (Guardian Angels Catholic Church).



She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



Madeline was preceded in death by three sisters and brothers-in-law Marie and James Papes, Laura and Ben Dilworth and Dora and Edward Soltes and one niece.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manistee with the Rev. Paublo Martinez celebrant. Burial will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery also in Manistee. The family will receive friends at the church on Tuesday morning, one hour prior to the funeral mass.



In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Madeline's name to Hospice of Michigan. Envelopes will also be available at the church on Tuesday.



The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of local arrangements.

