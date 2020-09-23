1/
Mae Ella Pangburn
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mae's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mae Ella Pangburn

Hart

Mae Ella Pangburn, 91, of Hart, passed away Sept. 15, 2020, at the Oceana County Medical Care Facility. She was born March 28, 1929 in Muskegon, the daughter of Delbert Todd and Nellie Lee (Fuller) Brimmer. On Oct. 13, 1945 in Tyler, Texas, Mae married John Sherman "Jack" Pangburn.

Mae worked many places, including Holly's Grill, Hart Cherry Packers, Oceana Hospital and the Oceana County Medical Care Facility. She was a great cook and loved babies.

Mae is survived by her children, Penny Burillo of Hart, Linda Pangburn of Muskegon, Shirley Stovall of Cape Coral, Fla., Millie (Phill) Adams of Caledonia and Delbert Wayne (Traci) Pangburn of Hudson, Fla.; 15 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; sister, Joyce Carter of Bradenton, Fla.; sister-in-law, Julia "Judy" Spencer of Hart; several nieces and nephews; and special cousin, Sharon Brimmer Storms.

Mae was preceded in death by her parents; in-laws, Harry J. and Mildred E. Pangburn; husband, Jack Pangburn; brother, Delbert Brimmer Jr.; sister, Betty J. Nolan; sons, Gary Jay and John Thomas Pangburn; and granddaughter, Michele Stovall Kistler.

Private interment will be in Hart Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Oceana County Medical Care Facility, 701 E. Main St., Hart, MI 49420.

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.

www.beaconfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service - King-Hart Chapel
2370 North 72nd Avenue
Hart, MI 49420
(231) 873-3415
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service - King-Hart Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
September 19, 2020
I always liked Mae. I used to go with her sister Joyce when she babysat with Mae & Jack’s kids. I liked all of them. They were a really nice family. I’m sure her kids will miss her very much. My condolences to all the kids and grandkids also to Joyce and the rest of the family. Rest In Peace Mae. Jeanne Kapsh Blackmer
Jeanne Blackmer
Friend
September 18, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. She was one of the nicest people I've ever met!
Bonnie Herrygers
Friend
September 18, 2020
Sorry for your loss. I didn't know her well, but through Josh and Holly, I felt I knew her. May peace find you through your sadness.
Donna and Rick Schaner
September 17, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss ..Mae was such a blessing to care for and will always have a special place in my heart ❤
Ginger NEELY
September 17, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. I have so many fond memories of your Mom and all you girls from St. Gregory's School, and Millie, you love kids just like your Mom. I am forever grateful to you for babysitting my grandkids. Hugs to all of you.
Charlotte Lindgren
Acquaintance
September 17, 2020
Prayers and love for Aunt Mae and family
Donald &Sandy Nolan
Family
September 17, 2020
I am so sorry for you loss, and pray comforts you all with with great love and compassion.
Terri Forbear
Acquaintance
September 16, 2020
To all of Mae's family, I wish to express my sincere sympathy. I know you will miss her.
Ruth Watkins
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved