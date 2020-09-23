Mae Ella PangburnHartMae Ella Pangburn, 91, of Hart, passed away Sept. 15, 2020, at the Oceana County Medical Care Facility. She was born March 28, 1929 in Muskegon, the daughter of Delbert Todd and Nellie Lee (Fuller) Brimmer. On Oct. 13, 1945 in Tyler, Texas, Mae married John Sherman "Jack" Pangburn.Mae worked many places, including Holly's Grill, Hart Cherry Packers, Oceana Hospital and the Oceana County Medical Care Facility. She was a great cook and loved babies.Mae is survived by her children, Penny Burillo of Hart, Linda Pangburn of Muskegon, Shirley Stovall of Cape Coral, Fla., Millie (Phill) Adams of Caledonia and Delbert Wayne (Traci) Pangburn of Hudson, Fla.; 15 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; sister, Joyce Carter of Bradenton, Fla.; sister-in-law, Julia "Judy" Spencer of Hart; several nieces and nephews; and special cousin, Sharon Brimmer Storms.Mae was preceded in death by her parents; in-laws, Harry J. and Mildred E. Pangburn; husband, Jack Pangburn; brother, Delbert Brimmer Jr.; sister, Betty J. Nolan; sons, Gary Jay and John Thomas Pangburn; and granddaughter, Michele Stovall Kistler.Private interment will be in Hart Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to the Oceana County Medical Care Facility, 701 E. Main St., Hart, MI 49420.Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.