Marc DeMaat, Sr.
Marc DeMaat, Sr. of Mears, Mich., formerly of Grand Rapids, died after a short illness at age 79 July 13, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Harold "Dutch" and Cora. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Susan; his children: Adelle (Ted), Marc, Jr. (Lisa), and Jeff (Lisa); grandchildren: Jakob (Janessa), Eli, Isaac, Nathan, Benjamin, Jordan, and Amber; and great-grandchildren: Cora and Thomas.
As a lifelong "West Sider," he founded The Leonard Street Market and DeMaat Brothers Painting along with his brother, Tom, with whom he enjoyed many years of success before retiring to Silver Lake. He was an active member of his church and his community and enjoyed golf, sailing and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was a fierce competitor in the game of euchre, enjoying years of playing with Susan's extended family at their campsite in the woods, always enjoying the win. He had special relationships with each of his five siblings and their spouses, all of whom remain close. We take comfort in knowing that he is now with the Lord, able to walk without pain and eat burnt toast into eternity.
A celebration of Marc's life will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Westside Christian School: 955 Westend Ave. NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504 or Grace Adventures (Sponsor A Kid to Camp Fund): 2100 N. Ridge Rd., Mears, MI 49436. Share memories with the family at their on-line guest book at www.sytsemafh.com
