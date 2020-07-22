1/1
Marc DeMaat Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marc's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marc DeMaat, Sr.

Marc DeMaat, Sr. of Mears, Mich., formerly of Grand Rapids, died after a short illness at age 79 July 13, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Harold "Dutch" and Cora. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Susan; his children: Adelle (Ted), Marc, Jr. (Lisa), and Jeff (Lisa); grandchildren: Jakob (Janessa), Eli, Isaac, Nathan, Benjamin, Jordan, and Amber; and great-grandchildren: Cora and Thomas.

As a lifelong "West Sider," he founded The Leonard Street Market and DeMaat Brothers Painting along with his brother, Tom, with whom he enjoyed many years of success before retiring to Silver Lake. He was an active member of his church and his community and enjoyed golf, sailing and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was a fierce competitor in the game of euchre, enjoying years of playing with Susan's extended family at their campsite in the woods, always enjoying the win. He had special relationships with each of his five siblings and their spouses, all of whom remain close. We take comfort in knowing that he is now with the Lord, able to walk without pain and eat burnt toast into eternity.

A celebration of Marc's life will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Westside Christian School: 955 Westend Ave. NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504 or Grace Adventures (Sponsor A Kid to Camp Fund): 2100 N. Ridge Rd., Mears, MI 49436. Share memories with the family at their on-line guest book at www.sytsemafh.com Arrangements by The Sytsema Chapel of Sytsema Funeral and Cremation Services, 737 Apple Ave., Muskegon, MI 49442 (231) 726-5210

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sytsema Funeral Homes, The Sytsema Chapel
737 E. Apple Ave.
Muskegon, MI 49442
(231) 726-5210
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sytsema Funeral Homes, The Sytsema Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 20, 2020
Sorry to read the news. Sympathy for you Susan and your family.
Lois Clark Duiven
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved