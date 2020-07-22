Marcelete "Marcy" C. Riba, age 88, of Ludington, and formerly of Arlington Heights, Illinois, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020.
Marcy was born on March 19, 1932 in Evanston, Illinois, daughter of the late Lowell "Bill" and Marjorie (Lerch) Calderwood. Marcy received her bachelor's degree in political science from Northwestern University, Evanston, Illinois, and was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She married Ronald F. Riba on May 28, 1955 in Evanston. Shortly after, Ron enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he served as a pilot while Marcy gave birth to five children (in six years no less) while stationed in Colorado, Germany and California. In 1965, Marcy and Ron moved to Arlington Heights where they lived for 37 years. As the kids grew to high school age and beyond Marcy entered the workforce, becoming a real estate agent and then a claims supervisor at Beltmann North American Van Lines in Roselle, Illinois. Marcy and Ron retired and moved to Ludington in 2002 and went on to celebrate 52 years of marriage before Ron's passing in 2008.
Marcy is best remembered for her love and support of family, consideration of others, internal strength and always striving to do the right thing. She believed there are two reasons for doing something: the right reason and the real reason, and she always chose the right reason.
Marcy is survived by her children, two daughters Marcyann (Gary) Gustafson and Carolee Riba; three sons Ronald Riba, James (Cindy) Riba and Michael (Kim) Riba; 12 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Ron, her parents and grandson, Ronny Riba.
A memorial service for Marcy will be held in Arlington Heights at a time and date to be determined. Contributions in memory of Marcy may be directed to: (1) West Shore Family Support of Ludington (ww.westshorefamilysupport.org
); or (2) a fund established in honor of her father who served as the Arlington Heights Chief of Police from 1958 to 1976 which annually recognizes an Arlington Heights police officer for exemplary service to the community. Checks may be directed to L.W. Bill Calderwood Fund, c/o The Rotary Club of Arlington Heights, Police Officer of the Year Award, P.O. Box 402, Arlington Heights, IL 60006.
The family entrusted funeral arrangements to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.