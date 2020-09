Or Copy this URL to Share

Marceline (Greiner) Everett, 81, formerly of Hart, passed away peacefully at SKLD Whitehall Aug. 29, 2020. Per her wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements by Systema Funeral and Cremation, Muskegon, Mich.

