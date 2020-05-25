Marcia Rose Kennedy, died May 19, 2020, at her home in Tecumseh with family and friends by her side after a long battle with cancer.



Marcia lived her life with a passion for spending time with her family and friends. Marcia was born in Deerfield on July 12, 1957. She married John Kennedy on Oct. 6, 1984. Together they had one daughter and two step-daughters. Marcia had a successful career at Herrick Hospital for 13 years.



The family moved to Ludington, where she and John were part owners of the Hemlock Golf Club. Marcia also sold real estate and worked for Hospice of Michigan. In 2018,



John and Marcia moved back to Tecumseh.



She enjoyed playing golf, boating fishing and creating art. Marcia is survived by her devoted husband, John; three daughters, Alexis (Trevor) Wicke, Amanda (Jason) Fleeger,



Stephanie Kennedy; and three grandchildren, Hannah, Maddeline and Samuel.



Marcia was one of nine siblings; Steven (Cheryl) Nagy, Charles (Brenda) Nagy, Dave (Charlotte) Nagy, Nancy (Tony) Gomes, Linda Nagy, Bob (Sondra) Nagy, Philip Nagy.



Marcia is preceded in death by her parents, Steve and Marjorie Nagy and her brother



Frank Nagy. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice of Lenawee.

