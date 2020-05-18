Margaret Ann Betka
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Ann Betka, 85, of Cheboygan, passed away at her home on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Margaret was born on April 29, 1935, the daughter of Charles and Cathern (Korn) Allen in Ludington where she attended St. Simon's Catholic School and Church.

Margaret worked for most of her life as a travel agent in Lansing before retiring and moving to Cheboygan.

Margaret married the love of her life, Harold Betka, on March 25, 1992, at St. Mary's/St. Charles Catholic Church in Cheboygan. Her hobbies included sewing and traveling in their motor home, visiting all 48 continental states.

Survivors include her husband, Harold; nieces Beth Allen, Caty McNeil, Sheila Bertrum, Pamela Fortino and Kap Latulip; nephews Joe Fortino, Paul Fortino, Mark Allen, Scott Allen and Greg Allen; sisters-in-law Barbara Cobb and Charlotte Betka; and her beloved care-giver Pam Nottage.

There will be a private graveside service at a later date.

Memorials in Margaret's name may be made out to St. Mary's/St. Charles Catholic Church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ludington Daily News from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nordman-Christian Funeral Home - Cheboygan
302 S. Huron St.
Cheboygan, MI 49721
231-627-5696
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved