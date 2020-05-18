Margaret Ann Betka, 85, of Cheboygan, passed away at her home on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Margaret was born on April 29, 1935, the daughter of Charles and Cathern (Korn) Allen in Ludington where she attended St. Simon's Catholic School and Church.



Margaret worked for most of her life as a travel agent in Lansing before retiring and moving to Cheboygan.



Margaret married the love of her life, Harold Betka, on March 25, 1992, at St. Mary's/St. Charles Catholic Church in Cheboygan. Her hobbies included sewing and traveling in their motor home, visiting all 48 continental states.



Survivors include her husband, Harold; nieces Beth Allen, Caty McNeil, Sheila Bertrum, Pamela Fortino and Kap Latulip; nephews Joe Fortino, Paul Fortino, Mark Allen, Scott Allen and Greg Allen; sisters-in-law Barbara Cobb and Charlotte Betka; and her beloved care-giver Pam Nottage.



There will be a private graveside service at a later date.



Memorials in Margaret's name may be made out to St. Mary's/St. Charles Catholic Church.

