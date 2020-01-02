Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service - White Lake Chapel
413 S. Mears Avenue
Whitehall, MI 49461
231-894-5676
For more information about
Margaret LaMorte
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service - White Lake Chapel
413 S. Mears Avenue
Whitehall, MI 49461
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret LaMorte
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Ann LaMorte


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Ann LaMorte Obituary
Margaret Ann LaMorte, 92 of Norton Shores, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019. She was born on July 15, 1927, the daughter of Charles and Wilhemina Miesch.
Margaret enjoyed playing bingo, knitting, cooking, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and later in life, St. James Catholic Church. She was an opinionated, sassy, independent, strong-willed, loving, supportive woman. She will be deeply missed by all those whose lives she touched.
Margaret is survived by: her children, Jean (Mike) Dresen and Donna (James) Mattzela; grandchildren, James (Kristi) Mattzela, Regina Bennett, Joshua Puisis, Lindsay (Nick Perreault) Puisis, and Stephanie (Mike) Sandilands; great-grandchildren, Heather, Alex, Owen, Emmalee, Lukas, Joshua Jr., Logan, Christopher, Zachary, and Chase; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by; her parents; brothers, William and Charles; sister, Mary Jane; niece, Janice Erickson; and former husband, Anthony LaMorte.
Visitation will be held from 11:00AM to 1:00 PM, Monday, January 6, 2020, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, 413 S. Mears Avenue, Whitehall. Entombment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery in Muskegon
Memorial contributions can be made to Heaven Can Wait.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
www.beaconfh.com
Published in White Lake Beacon from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -