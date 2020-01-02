|
|
Margaret Ann LaMorte, 92 of Norton Shores, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019. She was born on July 15, 1927, the daughter of Charles and Wilhemina Miesch.
Margaret enjoyed playing bingo, knitting, cooking, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and later in life, St. James Catholic Church. She was an opinionated, sassy, independent, strong-willed, loving, supportive woman. She will be deeply missed by all those whose lives she touched.
Margaret is survived by: her children, Jean (Mike) Dresen and Donna (James) Mattzela; grandchildren, James (Kristi) Mattzela, Regina Bennett, Joshua Puisis, Lindsay (Nick Perreault) Puisis, and Stephanie (Mike) Sandilands; great-grandchildren, Heather, Alex, Owen, Emmalee, Lukas, Joshua Jr., Logan, Christopher, Zachary, and Chase; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by; her parents; brothers, William and Charles; sister, Mary Jane; niece, Janice Erickson; and former husband, Anthony LaMorte.
Visitation will be held from 11:00AM to 1:00 PM, Monday, January 6, 2020, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, 413 S. Mears Avenue, Whitehall. Entombment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery in Muskegon
Memorial contributions can be made to Heaven Can Wait.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in White Lake Beacon from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020