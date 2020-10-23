1/1
Margaret Helen Kortge
1931 - 2020
Margaret Helen Kortge, 89, of Custer and former Midland resident, died at her home on Tuesday Oct. 20. She was born Jan. 24, 1931 in Taymouth Township, Michigan, daughter of the late Leo and Agnes (Waskevich) Grotkowski.
On May 19, 1951 she married Harold M. Kortge at St. Brigid Catholic Church in Midland.
Margaret had worked at the J.J. Newberry Five & Dime Store, did housework for various Midland families, raised her family and took care of all with her love and cooking. She enjoyed bingo, gardening, going to yard sales, and polka dancing.
She will be missed by her daughter, Kay (Loren) Kortge of Custer; son, Martin
Kortge of Roscommon; brother, Frank Grotkowski of Midland; grandchildren, Cheri (William) Austin of Commerce Township, and Timothy (Christine) Kortge of Midland, Jennifer (Matthew) Hogan of Midland MI; great-grandchildren, Aubri, Justin, Adam, Nathan, Madison, Arianah, Isaac; and her great-great-grandson, Bennett.
In addition to her parents and husband of 63 years, she was preceded in death by her brother, Stanley, and sisters, Ann Pnacek, and Sophie Pnacek.
The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 at
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 2500 N. West River Road, Sanford, MI.
The Rev. Fr. Daniel J. Fox, OFM Cap. will officiate, with graveside burial rite at Midland Cemetery following Mass. Friends may visit at The Ware Smith Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 West Wheeler St., Midland MI, where the family will be present on
Monday, Oct. 26 from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m., and on Tuesday at the Our Lady of
Grace Catholic Church from 10 a.m. until time of Mass.

Published in Ludington Daily News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
