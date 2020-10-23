1/1
Margaret Marie Schrader
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Marie Schrader, born Jan. 22, 1948 in Ludington, passed through the "Gates of Time" on Oct. 16, 2020, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, falling gently into the arms of Our Father Most High. Our beloved Sister, Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Best Friend will be deeply missed and forever within our hearts.
Margaret was a unique and special person.
A nursing program graduate of West Shore Community College in 1975, she cared for others initially through traditional health care, then helped others through therapeutic massage for more than 25 years. She changed her name many years ago to Cybriahn. She was a truly compassionate human being who loved her family and close friends beyond measure, giving of herself in ways not always realized, but as the days go by each of us will remember her smile, a touch, that great laugh, a hug, a meaningful conversation, or perhaps for a special gift of hers - her poetry. Poems of the Highest calling that came through Cybriahn were timeless and profoundly moving, blessed by truth, integrity and a love for her spiritual path.
Her beloved Soul now wears the radiant garment bathed in sweet mercy and utter humility surrendering at the feet of her Master to be lifted to new heights of glory within.
Margaret follows her parents, William Menno Schrader & Doris Mae (Fortune) Pielick, into the Heavens as well as her husband Fred James (Jim) McDonald Jr. She is survived by many loved ones including her husband Kenneth (Aaron) Stambler of Oklahoma City; her children Jamie and wife Sherrie Plouff of Jamesville, New York, Danyelle and husband Matthew Hall of Cartersville, Georgia, Samantha McDonald of Stinnett, Texas, and Zachary and wife Melissa McDonald of Oklahoma City; six beautiful grandchildren and five precious great-grandchildren; her siblings William and wife Gloria Schrader of Ava Maria, Florida, Kim and wife Teri Schrader of Hudsonville, Jill and husband Doug Turner of Grant, Russell Schrader of Mount Sterling, Ohio, and Barbara Loy of Grand Rapids; and her best friend Lori and husband Louis Hinkle of Oklahoma City.
We will love you forever our dearest Margaret/Cybriahn for you have touched us all so deeply.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved