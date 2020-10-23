Margaret Marie Schrader, born Jan. 22, 1948 in Ludington, passed through the "Gates of Time" on Oct. 16, 2020, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, falling gently into the arms of Our Father Most High. Our beloved Sister, Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Best Friend will be deeply missed and forever within our hearts.

Margaret was a unique and special person.

A nursing program graduate of West Shore Community College in 1975, she cared for others initially through traditional health care, then helped others through therapeutic massage for more than 25 years. She changed her name many years ago to Cybriahn. She was a truly compassionate human being who loved her family and close friends beyond measure, giving of herself in ways not always realized, but as the days go by each of us will remember her smile, a touch, that great laugh, a hug, a meaningful conversation, or perhaps for a special gift of hers - her poetry. Poems of the Highest calling that came through Cybriahn were timeless and profoundly moving, blessed by truth, integrity and a love for her spiritual path.

Her beloved Soul now wears the radiant garment bathed in sweet mercy and utter humility surrendering at the feet of her Master to be lifted to new heights of glory within.

Margaret follows her parents, William Menno Schrader & Doris Mae (Fortune) Pielick, into the Heavens as well as her husband Fred James (Jim) McDonald Jr. She is survived by many loved ones including her husband Kenneth (Aaron) Stambler of Oklahoma City; her children Jamie and wife Sherrie Plouff of Jamesville, New York, Danyelle and husband Matthew Hall of Cartersville, Georgia, Samantha McDonald of Stinnett, Texas, and Zachary and wife Melissa McDonald of Oklahoma City; six beautiful grandchildren and five precious great-grandchildren; her siblings William and wife Gloria Schrader of Ava Maria, Florida, Kim and wife Teri Schrader of Hudsonville, Jill and husband Doug Turner of Grant, Russell Schrader of Mount Sterling, Ohio, and Barbara Loy of Grand Rapids; and her best friend Lori and husband Louis Hinkle of Oklahoma City.

We will love you forever our dearest Margaret/Cybriahn for you have touched us all so deeply.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store