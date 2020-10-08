Margaret "Peggy" Maye Utley, age 94, of Ludington passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. She was born July 30, 1926 in Ludington to Frank James and Maye Belle (Grinnell) Madsen. Peggy graduated from Ludington High School in 1944. She married the late, Leo Joseph Goulet on May 28, 1950 in Ludington. Leo passed in 1957. Peggy married the late Everett Jay Utley on May 10, 1961 in Ludington. Peggy worked as a medical office manager for 54 years. When she wasn't working, Peggy was a home maker and enjoyed ceramics, cooking, baking and playing bridge.
Peggy is survived by her children Joseph Wilfred (Dorie) Goulet, Robert Leo Goulet, Leo Joseph (Maureen) Goulet and Mary Anne Renier; her stepson Lee (Gerri) Goulet; her grandchildren Kelsey Nicole West, Gavin James West, Seth Taylor Goulet and Marjorie Ann Goulet; and her stepgrandchildren Scott Fredrick West, Ashleigh Elizabeth McElrath and Gunnar Lee Renier.
Besides her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by her two husbands and her brother, James Frank Madsen.
There are no services planned at this time. Donations in Peggy's memory may be made to the Ludington Senior Center.
