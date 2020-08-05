1/1
Marguerite "Sis" Reames
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marguerite's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marguerite 'Sis' Reames

Shelby

Our loving aunt, Marguerite "Sis" Reames, of Shelby, peacefully went to join her family in heaven July 29, 2020. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews. She was born Jan. 25, 1929 in Shelby to Jesse and Emma (Willick) Beckman.

Sis attended Shelby Public School and was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. She married Lee Reames, who preceded her in death, April 1, 1984. They were both avid hunters. As Sis was the youngest and only girl, having six older brothers, she was a tough and strong lady. She was a special sister and in later years a caretaker to her brothers, Ernol (Norma), Floyd (Rose), Jesse (Ann), Robert (Wilma), Lawrence (Irene) and Lavern (Beattie), who all preceded her in death.

Although having no children of her own, she had many nieces and nephews, who kept her busy following their active lives. Besides her nieces and nephews, Sis leaves behind many friends including a special friend, Joyce Bayle, along with the caring Oceana Medical Care staff.

Private family services and burial were at Mount Hope Cemetery in Shelby. You may leave a message for the family at http://www.harrisfhome.com. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harris Funeral Home
267 N Michigan Ave
Shelby, MI 49455
(231) 861-2360
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Harris Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved