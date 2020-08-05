Marguerite 'Sis' Reames
Shelby
Our loving aunt, Marguerite "Sis" Reames, of Shelby, peacefully went to join her family in heaven July 29, 2020. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews. She was born Jan. 25, 1929 in Shelby to Jesse and Emma (Willick) Beckman.
Sis attended Shelby Public School and was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. She married Lee Reames, who preceded her in death, April 1, 1984. They were both avid hunters. As Sis was the youngest and only girl, having six older brothers, she was a tough and strong lady. She was a special sister and in later years a caretaker to her brothers, Ernol (Norma), Floyd (Rose), Jesse (Ann), Robert (Wilma), Lawrence (Irene) and Lavern (Beattie), who all preceded her in death.
Although having no children of her own, she had many nieces and nephews, who kept her busy following their active lives. Besides her nieces and nephews, Sis leaves behind many friends including a special friend, Joyce Bayle, along with the caring Oceana Medical Care staff.
Private family services and burial were at Mount Hope Cemetery in Shelby. You may leave a message for the family at http://www.harrisfhome.com.
Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.