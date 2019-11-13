|
|
Maria Elena Reyes Schaub
Hart
Maria Elena Reyes Schaub, 59, of Hart, passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Grand Rapids, Mich. Maria was born Nov. 15, 1959 in Edinburg, Texas. She was raised in Edinburg and moved to Michigan permanently in 2004. She lived in Hart before moving to Grand Rapids for seven years. Maria returned to Hart in June of this year. Maria will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother who loved her family dearly. Maria was always outgoing and lived life to the fullest.
She is survived by her children, Ann Margaret (Victor) Salinas, Amy June Peña and Johnny Justin (Abby) Garza; her grandchildren, Anyissa (Jose) Cintura, Victoria Salinas, Valerie Salinas, Veronica Salinas, Edson Rangel, Penelope Davila, Sebastian Davila, Daizzy Garza, Lilliana Garza, Delilah Garza and Bailey Garza; great-grandchild, Alexa Cintura; sisters, Angelita Gonzalez, Lydia Guevarra, Diana Garza, Norma (Jorge) Leija, Melva Labor, Lucy Miranda and Yolanda Reyes; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Maria Guadalupe Garza; her parents, Isidro Reyes and Juanita (Olivarez) Reyes; and her brother, Jessie Gonzalez.
Visitation is Friday, Nov. 15, 4-8 p.m. at Harris Funeral Home in Shelby (www.harrisfhome.com). There will be no funeral service for Maria.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 21, 2019