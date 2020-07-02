Marie E. Graham, age 84, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 with family by her side.
Marie Ellen (Blucker) Graham was born in Ludington, Dec. 3, 1935 to Russell and Ruby (Bush) Blucker. Marie was a wonderful wife, mom, grandma and great-grandma. She loved spending time with her family and made every visit special. She loved working in her yard and watching the wildlife. She loved holidays and made every one memorable. We went on many adventures with her such as camping and going to the state park for walks. She made every person she met feel comfortable and welcome. Wherever she was, felt like home. We will miss her greatly.
She was preceded in death by her husband Theodore B. Graham in 2004.
Marie is survived by her children Geri (Richard) Heglund, Sharon (Scott) Olson, Theodore R. (Jennie) Graham, David Graham and Ellen (Ken) Kaines; 11 grandchildren, Jennifer (Nick) Fleming, Richard Heglund, Valerie (Miles) Strong, Marlin (Heather) Olson, Mandy (Mike) Lichterman, Marlene (Steve) Burns, Theodore M (Rashelle) Graham, Meghan (Mark) Hunt, Annmarie Graham, Nicole Graham and Michael Graham; 16 great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Hannah, Parker, Nathaniel, Olivia, Matthew, Elizabeth, Sarah, Anthony, Benjamin, Haiden, Karley, Eian, Theodore G., Laurel and Alexander; siblings Pat Gulleff, Bill (Alice) Blucker and Janet Kella; sister-in-law, Sharon Burt; many extended family and friends.
A private service will take place at a later date.
Interment will be in Lakeview Cemetery with her late husband Theodore B. Graham.
Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com
to leave a message or memory for the Graham family.