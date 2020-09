Or Copy this URL to Share

Memoriam



In loving memory of my wife & our Mother: Marie Mahan, who left us Oct. 5 2018



Goodbyes are not forever.



Goodbyes are not the end.



They Simple mean we'll miss



You, until we meet again.



Loved & Missed daily,



Mort



Jan & Ken Klotz & families



Patti & MIke Scofield & families



Cheryl & Dennis Gale & families



MarySue Mahan & family

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store