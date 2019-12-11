|
|
Marilyn (Bennitt) Culp
Shelby
Marilyn (Bennitt) Culp, 87, of Shelby, passed away peacefully at the Poppen House, Harbor Hospice in Muskegon, Michigan Dec. 3, 2019. After a short stay at the hospice, Marilyn passed on with members of the family at her side.
Marilyn was born to William (Pat) Bennitt and Florence Cober in 1932. She joined Fred Dawson in marriage in 1950. The couple welcomed Joe, Tom, Sue and Mike into their family. Fred passed away in 1967. Marilyn later married Jack Blamer and then Earl Culp. Marilyn's family today includes her children from her marriage to Fred Dawson, Joe Dawson, Tom Dawson, Sue Rusch and Mike (Patty) Dawson. From these four children would come nine grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and the family grows today with the birth of a great-great-grandchild.
Marilyn had worked at several local companies, finally retiring from the Stokley plant in Hart, where she ran the scales and dealt directly with local growers in the purchase of fruits and vegetables. Marilyn lived her entire life in Oceana County, with the exception of two short times spent living in Washington State and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.
At Marilyn's request, no funeral service will be undertaken. Following a cremation, the family will have a private graveside ceremony in the spring, when her ashes will be placed along side her husband Fred's grave in Mount Hope Cemetery in Shelby. The family asks that in lieu of flowers anyone desiring may make a donation to Harbor Hospice, 1050 W. Western Ave. Muskegon, MI 49441 for the Poppen House Residence.
The family would like to thank all those involved with her final hospital stay, including the ambulance crew, the ER personnel of Mercy Hospital in Muskegon and finally, the staff at the Poppen House. The care she received at the Poppen House truly made Marilyn's final hours comfortable and peaceful. The family was also well comforted and appreciated the loving care provided by all of the staff. Marilyn will be truly missed by her family. She will leave behind memories of many family meals shared, parties attended and countless weddings and graduations. She would tell all that she met how grateful that she was for the family around her. Those of us that she left behind are all better thanks to the love she instilled in each generation. You may leave a message for the family at http://www.harrisfhome.com. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Dec. 11 to Dec. 19, 2019