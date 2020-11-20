1/1
Marilyn Lilleberg
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn Lilleberg, age 81, a life long resident of Ludington, passed away peacefully on Nov. 20, 2020 after a long battle with dementia.
Marilyn was born in Ludington on July 11, 1939, the daughter of Alvin and Ellen (Carlson) Maternowski.
She will be greatly missed by her daughters Debbie (John) Lukacs, Trudy (Edward) Lombard, Joyce (Michael Dunham) Finch and Joanne French. She leaves behind four grandsons Joshua (Kristin) Lombard, Samuel (Brooklyn) Lombard, Jason (Dorothy) Lukacs and Jeffrey (Toni) Lukacs; and three great-grandchildren Grayson and Isabelle Lombard, and Janelle Lukacs. She is also survived by her four nieces Lisa Gibbs, Lynn Knizacky, Laura Gustafson, Cheryl Gustafson and their families.
Besides her parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by her brothers, Larry and Dennis Gustafson.
According to her wishes, there will be no services and cremation has taken place.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Emanuel Lutheran Church.
Please share your fond memories and photos of Marilyn at www.OakGroveLudington.com.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington
3060 W Us Highway 10
Ludington, MI 49431
(231) 845-9898
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved