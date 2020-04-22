|
Marilyn Louise 'Lyn' Stark
Marilyn Louise "Lyn" Stark passed away April 20, 2020 at the Margaret D. Fuehring Memorial Care Center in Hart. She was born Sept. 30, 1934 in Grand Rapids, Mich. to Donald and Blanche (Doyle) Fiers.
Lyn lived in Grand Rapids until she was 11 years old, and then she and her parents moved up north. She grew up on the family dairy farm in Hoxeyville. She worked hard on the farm, and though she was small, she was able to lift and load bales of hay. She was valedictorian of the Class of 1952 at South Branch Rural Agricultural School in Hoxeyville. She married the love of her life Gene Stark, Oct. 4, 1952 at Clayhill Christian Church in Hoxeyville. They had four children.
Lyn and family also lived in Montague, Hart and Shelby. She was a member of Shelby Congregational Church, the local women's club and her bowling league. She also helped out in the office at Tanner & Stark Plumbing & Heating in Shelby.
Lyn loved music and played Hawaiian lap steel guitar. In later years at the Alzheimer's unit, she loved singing hymns, especially "Amazing Grace," and favorite old songs like "You Are My Sunshine" and "I'm Looking Over a Four-Leaf Clover." Lyn enjoyed playing cards and games with family and friends.
Lyn is survived by her children, Vicki (Tim) Looker of Gaylord, Gary (Cheryl) Stark of Shelby, Lori Metcalfe of Grand Rapids and Randy (Dodie) Stark of Hart; her eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; her stillborn sister, Rachel Fiers; and her brother, Peter Fiers.
Lyn will be remembered privately by her family. Anyone wishing to make a donation in her memory may consider the Margaret D. Fuehring Memorial Care Center, 701 E. Main St., Hart, MI 49420. You may leave a message for the family at http://www.harrisfhome.com. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 30, 2020