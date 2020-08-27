Marion Rose Seymour, 87, passed away Aug. 19, 2020. She was born in Kalamazoo on May 2, 1933, to the late Robert James and Mary Groscost. Marion resided in Ludington from 1963 until 2018 when she moved to Nicholasville, Kentucky, to live with her daughter. Marion live there until her passing.



Marion was preceded in death by her brother Robert James Groscost, and two sons Robin Andrew Seymour and David Anthony Seymour.



Marion is survived by one brother Richard Groscost; three daughters Yvontte Tetzlaff of Ludington, Christine (Ralph) Rhodes of Grand Rapids and Michele (Daniel) Mlejnek of Nicholasville, Kentucky; four sons Michael J. (Jan) Seymour of Scottville, Douglas (Michelle) Seymour of Ludington, Patrick P. Seymour of Ludington and John C. Seymour of Ludington; 25 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and two great, great-granddaughters; and several nieces and nephews.



Marion enjoyed taking long walks by the water, crafting and especially cooking at Thanksgiving and Christmas. The family really enjoyed get-togethers knowing "Big" Grandma would be cooking.



Graveside service will be held at Pere Marquette Cemetery on Sept. 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. followed by a luncheon at Apostolic Christian Tabernacle, 190 N. Meyers Road, Ludington.

