Mark Alan Nelson, 65, of Traverse City, passed away unexpectedly on May 7, 2020. Mark was born in Valparaiso, Indiana, on Dec. 20, 1954 to Harry and Ethel Nelson and was raised in Three Oaks and moved to Ludington in his senior year of high school.



Mark's career in the oil field began in 1975. He was a diligent, committed consultant in the oil and gas industry with his own company for more than 30-plus years and most recently was employed by Ovintiv as a completion coordinator working in Texas. Mark was known as a trustworthy individual with a high level of integrity and respected by his industry associates.



He had a wonderful sense of humor and provided everyone around him with a good laugh. Mark was a kind, self-sacrificing and generous man always more than willing to help anyone who needed it asking nothing in return. He enjoyed fishing, boating, hunting, NASCAR and working on home renovations. His true comfort zone was on the bench enjoying the sunsets or out in the water on his boat. Mark especially cherished spending time with his wife and daughter. He was an amazing and loving husband and father who was dearly loved.



Mark is survived by his wife, Linda; and daughter, Briana; and siblings Dottie (Dennis) Garcia, Gary (Linda) Nelson, Chuck (Melinda) Nelson, Nancy Enos and Nick Nelson as well as nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Harry and Ethel Nelson and his brother Eric Nelson.



Mark was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. A memorial service in his honor is scheduled for Friday, July 24, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Traverse City. Visitation with family at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted to Trinity Lutheran Church, 1003 S. Maple St., Traverse City, MI 49684

