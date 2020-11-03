Mark Allen Berg, 58, of Holton, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. He was born April 20, 1962 in Ludington, the son of Roger Clifford and Donna Lee (Robbins) Berg. He was a graduate of Montague High School, Class of 1980.Mark had a love for nature. He was an avid outdoorsman characterized by fishing, hunting for game and morel mushrooms, hiking and vacationing in the wilderness.Mark is survived by his wife, Helena Marie Hackett; children, Jon Paul Dean (Rachel) Hackett and Amber Marie (Ron) Short; grandchildren, Gwendolyn Hackett, Josephine Hackett, Tobias Hackett, Brionna Short, Alyssa Harrington, Ashton Wood and one on the way; sisters, Karon (Wilbur) Martin and Sharon (Mark) Berg; nieces and nephews, Joe Vaughn, Jessica Vaughn, Robbie Pearl Berg, and Thomas Berg; cousin, Rodney Scott Robbins; and many cousins and friends.Mark was preceded in death by his father, Roger Clifford Berg.In accordance with Mark's wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be at the funeral home at a date to be announced.Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.