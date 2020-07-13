1/1
Mark Cormany
1957 - 2020
Mark K. Cormany, age 63, of Fountain, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020 in the comfort of his home.
Mark was born on March 7, 1957, the son of Russell and Melissa Cormany. He married Barbara (Gangwer) Cormany on Aug. 27, 1983 in Fountain. Mark graduated from Mason County Eastern with the class of 1975 before attending Ferris State University. He spent more than 35 years in the sheet metal trades with most of his career between W Sol and East Muskegon Sheet Metal, until retiring in 2016.
Mark was a gentle man that everyone enjoyed being around. He was funny, kind and made everyone feel like they were part of his family. His two grandsons were pure light and joy in his life. Mark enjoyed spending time with friends and family, reading and traveling in his RV with his wife.
Mark is survived by his wife, Barbara Cormany; daughter, Anna (Scott) Lodes; grandsons, Keston and Ari Lodes; siblings, Rusty (Mary) Cormany, Michelle Cormany, Jeff (Connie) Cormany, Melissa (Bob) Davis, Rellis Cormany, and Danielle (Terry) Lester.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Harbor Hospice or Mason County Mutts.
Please share your fond memories of Mark at www.OakGroveLudington.com.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.

Published in Ludington Daily News from Jul. 13 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Celebration of Life
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington
Funeral services provided by
Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington
3060 W Us Highway 10
Ludington, MI 49431
(231) 845-9898
