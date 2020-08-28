Mark Richard Przedwojewski, 49, was called to be with God on Aug. 14, 2020 while in Mexico seeking alternative treatments for lymphoma. Mark was raised in Wacousta but spent most of his adult years in Irons.



Mark was a musician, adventurer and nature lover. He was passionate about exploring the wilderness and spent countless hours paddling the many rivers and lakes that surrounded him. In 2002, he purchased "Kruger Canoes" from his friend and mentor Verlen Kruger and moved the business to Irons. He enjoyed building these famous boats and sharing the love of paddling with all who wanted to learn. He paddled countless miles from Alaska to Florida and made numerous friends along the way. Mark had an infectious, positive love for life. He will be missed.



Mark is survived by his beautiful daughter Laila with her mother Michelle Breakey and brother Brendan Smith, parents, Joe and Nancy Przedwojewski, seven siblings Tom (Diane), Mike (Lori), Steven, Joe (Becky), Beth Barratt (Andy), Chris and Therese Bacon (Ron), nieces and nephews Matt, Danielle, Tabby, Brad, Joey, Veronica, Joel, Maddie, Payton, Xander, Robby and Annebelle as well as close friend Donna Smith-Busch and countless other relatives and friends.



A Celebration of Mark's Life will be held at the Thompson Field Park in Portland by the Verlen Kruger Memorial on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 12 p.m. At 10 a.m., a short memorial paddle to the dam will take place. Bring a camp chair for social distancing during the memorial.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to a college savings account for his daughter Laila. Good friends Mike and Teresa Kress have set it up and checks can be mailed to MSUFCU, PO Box 1208, East Lansing, Mi 48823, with a note for deposit to the account of Laila Przedwojewski.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store