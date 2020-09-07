Mark Sage Bottje, age 67, of Free Soil, died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at the McLaren Macomb Hospital in Mount Clemens. He was born on Oct. 16, 1952 in Grand Haven and was the son of the late Paul and Doris (Sage) Bottje.



He was a graduate of Mason County Central Schools with the class of 1970. Mark married Sylvia A. Marbeiter on June 17, 1972, at the Manistee Assembly of God Church. For the past 30 years Mark was self-employed as a truck driver until his retirement in 2019. He enjoyed hunting and especially going fishing during his lifetime. He was a standing member of the CDL Ministries for several years and also attended the Scottville Wesleyan Church.



He is survived by his wife Sylvia A. Bottje and his daughter April Bottje both of Free Soil; his brother and sister in-law, Doug and Diane Bottje of Grand Haven, his sisters in-law and brothers in-law, Joanne and Roger Douglas of Muskegon, and Carolyn and George Cook of New Haven, Indiana. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive him.



He was also preceded in death by his brother Donald Bottje and by his mother in-law and father in-law, Rev. Richard and Dorothy Marbeiter.



A memorial service will be held Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Scottville Wesleyan Church with Pastor Roger Warmuskerken officiating. A luncheon for family and friends will follow the service, also at the church. Burial took place at the Grant Township Cemetery in Free Soil. The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral services.

