Marlene McDonnell
Hesperia
Marlene McDonnell, 84, of Hesperia., passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at home. She was born Aug. 18, 1935 in Ferry Township, the daughter of Carl and Alice (Alexander) Anderson.
Marlene lived in Ferry and Shelby before marrying Robert G. McDonnell June 1, 1953. They settled in Newfield Township. Marlene worked at Howmet Corporation for several years. She enjoyed reading, gardening and sewing. Bob passed away Jan. 26 of this year.
She is survived by her son, Bob McDonnell; daughter, Cathy (Tony) Herin; her grandchildren, Bob Douglas, Wesley Douglas, Jessica (Adam) White and Anthony (Beth) Herin, Jr; great-grandchildren, Keegan, Hannah and Brynlee Douglas, Hunter, Gracie and Ava White, Tony and Quin Herin; her brothers, Bill (Betty) Anderson and Jim (Nancy) Anderson; and sisters, Karen (Jim) Peters, Penny (Russ) Jones and Mary Austgen. Besides her husband, Marlene was preceded in death by her parents; her sons, Dean and David McDonnell; and her sister, Marie Fisk.
There will be no services for Marlene. You may leave a message for the family at http://www.harrisfhome.com. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.
Hesperia
Marlene McDonnell, 84, of Hesperia., passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at home. She was born Aug. 18, 1935 in Ferry Township, the daughter of Carl and Alice (Alexander) Anderson.
Marlene lived in Ferry and Shelby before marrying Robert G. McDonnell June 1, 1953. They settled in Newfield Township. Marlene worked at Howmet Corporation for several years. She enjoyed reading, gardening and sewing. Bob passed away Jan. 26 of this year.
She is survived by her son, Bob McDonnell; daughter, Cathy (Tony) Herin; her grandchildren, Bob Douglas, Wesley Douglas, Jessica (Adam) White and Anthony (Beth) Herin, Jr; great-grandchildren, Keegan, Hannah and Brynlee Douglas, Hunter, Gracie and Ava White, Tony and Quin Herin; her brothers, Bill (Betty) Anderson and Jim (Nancy) Anderson; and sisters, Karen (Jim) Peters, Penny (Russ) Jones and Mary Austgen. Besides her husband, Marlene was preceded in death by her parents; her sons, Dean and David McDonnell; and her sister, Marie Fisk.
There will be no services for Marlene. You may leave a message for the family at http://www.harrisfhome.com. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Jun. 18 to Jun. 25, 2020.