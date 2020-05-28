Martha (Barber) Goff
Martha Goff (Barber), age 88, of Grand Rapids, went to be with the Lord on May 26, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; brothers Robert and James Barber, sisters Jane Heyse, Virginia Molyneux and Francis Tate. She is survived by her children Jane (Bill) Cretens, Doug Goff and Joan Walker; grandchildren Amanda Cretens, Rebecca (Shawn) Hatfield, Lindsey Cretens, Stacey (Adam) Laakko, Daniel Walker and Marc Walker; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Martha loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them. She lived a full life, spending her summers in Michigan on Coryell Island in the U.P. and her winters in Florida. Martha will be remembered for her witty sense of humor, her strong faith, and her devotion to family and friends.

The family will receive relatives and friends Monday, June 1, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a private family service to follow at the Cook Memorial Chapel, 4235 Prairie St. SW (East building). A graveside service for family and friends will be held 3 p.m. Monday at the Pere Marquette Cemetery, in Ludington.

The family welcomes memories and messages in their online guest book at www.cookcares.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Arthritis Foundation.

Published in Ludington Daily News from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Cook Funeral & Cremation Services - Grandville Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Cook Funeral & Cremation Services - Grandville Chapel
4235 Prairie St. SW
Grandville, MI 49418
(616) 534-7619
