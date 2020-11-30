1/1
Martha Sue Brillhart
Martha Sue Brillhart, age 79, of Ludington, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.
Martha was born on March 20, 1941 in Louisville, Kentucky, the daughter of Jonathon and Edyth (Poynter) Harrison. She loved camping, fishing, bowling, bingo and most importantly, spending time with family. Among her many jobs, she was a server at Hobby Crest Resort, The Elks, sold yellow pages for the Ludington Daily News and worked part-time at Doral Funeral Home.
Martha is survived by her children Craig Alan (Mary) Rickenbrode, Chris Alexander (Kim) Ashcraft and Lisa (Gary Groth) Garn; stepchildren Dani Brillhart, Nikki Kuebler, Lois Garn and Al (Connie) Garn; grandchildren Amanda (Drew) Beach, Jennifer (Alan) Derry, Justin (Katie) Garn, Stacey (Zach) Kukkonen, Keri "Kaelyn" (Nick) Harrel, Nathan (Brandi) Garn and Derek (Jordyn) Garn; and great-grandchildren Ben Kukkonen, Jason, Yaden, Camden Garn and Rylan and Kiera Harrel. She is also survived by nieces and nephews Pam Harrison, Linda and Gary Lucas, Lisa and Clay Stretch, Pamela Jones, Kerry and Connie Miller, and Kim and Jerry Rathey; and great-nieces and great-nephews, Stephanie and Luke Harrison, Erin and Greg Kenney, Lauren Lucas, Heather and Aaron Wood, Kelli and Doug Clark, Brian Miller, Holly Miller Hilger, Ren'e Rathey and Jeffery Rathey. Martha is also survived by her two beloved cats, Sissy Girl and Garfield.
Besides her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her husbands Rolland E. Garn and Michael David Brillhart; in-laws Ralph and Evelyn Brillhart; siblings William (Dolores) Harrison, Marjorie "Margie" "Monie" Harrison-Jones, Carolyn (Tan) Harrison (Len) Miller and Barbara Ann (Bobbie) Harrison; nephews Mike and Mark Jones and William "Billy" Harrison Jr.; and niece Karen Miller.
There are no services planned at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to Lakeshore Food Club in Ludington.
Please share your fond memories and photos of Martha at www.OakGroveLudington.com.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.

Published in Ludington Daily News from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington
3060 W Us Highway 10
Ludington, MI 49431
(231) 845-9898
