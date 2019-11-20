|
Marvin K. Dougherty
Kendallville, Ind.
Marvin K. Dougherty, 81, of Kendallville, Ind., went to be with the Lord Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Marvin was born Oct. 2, 1938 in Shelby, Mich. Marvin, known by many as 'Marv' or 'Ken', will be remembered for his easy-going, thoughtful, hard-working nature. He possessed exceptional mechanical talents that were employed during his lifetime of tradesman work experiences. He left a legacy which showed his love of family, a heart for serving others and an enduring faith in Jesus as his Savior. Marvin is survived by his wife, Susan L. Luis- Dougherty of Kendallville; children, Judy (Douglas) Eames of Indiana, Marvin (Lynn) Dougherty Jr., of California, Earl Dougherty of Alaska and Melissa (Scott) Bradley of Michigan; sisters, Dora Muttart and Mae Gibson; grandchildren, Bradley Reed, Monica Marquardt, Kendra Gutierrez, Levi Dougherty, Ryan Dougherty, Mikeala Feagans, Jazmin Dougherty, Marvin Dougherty III, Amber, Jennifer, Brent, Marcus, Amanda, Breeanna, Ryen, Haley, Pierce, Raechel, Hudson Bradley and Olivia Bradley; great-grandchildren. Ethan, Caylin, Austyan, Christian, Ryleigh, Kennedy, Lillie, Violet, Grace and Serenity; many great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Dougherty; mother, Alta Muttart; son, Roy; sisters, Alverna Bredbanner and Alice Humphreys; and a brother, Robert Dougherty. A memorial luncheon service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Rothbury Community Church, 2500 W. Winston Rd, Rothbury. Burial will be in the spring at Shelby Township Cemetery, Shelby, Mich.
