1/
Mary Ann Merten
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ann Merten

Hart

Mary Ann Merten, 84, of Hart, passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital. She was born Oct. 22, 1935 in Hart, the daughter of Merlin and Frances (Merchant) Kokx.

Mary Ann along with her husband, Joseph, owned the "Rooms at the Inn" Bed & Breakfast on State Street for 14 years. She was active in the Lions Club where she served dinners and was an active member of St. Gregory Catholic Church where she served as a Eucharistic Minister and member of the Rosary Altar Society.

Mary Ann is survived by her children, William (Kim) Merten of Hart, John (Norma Vasquez) Merten of Hart, Richard (Karen) Merten of Hart, Joseph R. (Margarita) Merten of Rothbury, Katrina (Mark) Pehrson of Hart, Mary Jo (Robert) Schaner of Hart and Paul (Noelle) Merten of Hart; daughter-in-law, Janine Merten of Centerville; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and siblings, Ruth (Alan) Glover of Hart, Robert (Juanita) Kokx of Hernando, Fla., and Pearl (Joe) Miller of Ludington.

On Feb. 11, 1956, at St. Joseph Weare Catholic Church, Mary Ann married Joseph Merten, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her parents; son, Daniel Merten; and brothers, James Kokx, Michael Kokx and Thomas Kokx.

Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted privately with interment in Mears Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Gregory Catholic Church, 316 S. Peach Ave., Hart, MI 49420.

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.

www.beaconfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service - King-Hart Chapel
2370 North 72nd Avenue
Hart, MI 49420
(231) 873-3415
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service - King-Hart Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
16 entries
September 23, 2020
What a beautiful woman! Our deepest sympathy to all of you at this sad time. May your memories comfort you.
Jerianne Block
Acquaintance
September 22, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. I will always remember her beautiful smile.
Terry & Brenda Birkman
Friend
September 22, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Mike & Marilyn Littiebrant
Friend
September 22, 2020
So sorry to hear of Mary Ann’s passing. May your years of happy memories bring comfort to your family. Keeping all of you in thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Rest In Peace Mary Ann.
Pat Schaner
Friend
September 22, 2020
Miss you & love you!
Ruthie & Alan Glover
Sister
September 22, 2020
Spent a lot of time at the Merten house growing up. She will certainly be missed. Hugs for everyone.
Patricia Denison
Friend
September 22, 2020
My love and prayers for all of you during this difficult time! Your mom was always a kind and generous person, and will be remembered by many! May you all be comforted by wonderful, happy memories! Linda Foster
Linda Foster
Friend
September 22, 2020
Dear Mertens, I extend my love to all of you as you enter a new chapter of your lives. Your Mom was very special and losing our Mom is very personal. My heart, my prayers, and love are with all of you.
Mitzi Metzler
Friend
September 22, 2020
To my dear friend, Mary Jo and all your family, I pray you all find strength and peace in the coming days. What a wonderful woman your mother was!! Her spirit lives on within each and every one of you!! May that bring comfort. And how wonderful to know that she is with the loved ones who passed before her. God Bless you! With love, Pam and Mark Bailey
Pamela Bailey
Friend
September 21, 2020
Sorry to read of the loss of Mary Ann. Knew her and the family well. May she rest in peace with Joe and son.
Brad King
Friend
September 21, 2020
What is there to say to comfort you? Except to pray for peace for all of you and that I am doing.
I have one story that has come to mind about all of you and Aunt Mary Ann, in particular...
One Easter at the "Inn" your big family invited our big family for diner. Who can count how many cousins that equals? Many!
With all the ham, potatoes and jelly beans.....your mother had made a remarkable lettuce salad. Best and most amazing salad I had ever had. I'm absolutely sure that I ate more than my share. It was so great. I'm sure I licked the bowl and asked for more!
Must have been a secret Merten recipe.
We have had many good experiences with our families.
Seeing the face of the our Lord will be one we can all look forward to.
Aunt Mary Ann will be waiting for us. Perhaps with Uncle Joe and Grandma and Grandpa Kokx along with others gone before us
This I know. This I believe. Have courage and be strong in your weakness.
Many hugs and God's Blessings of Peace to you all.
Cousin Jean


Jean Glover
Family
September 21, 2020
Many great memories of Mary Ann, having grown up with their family just down the street. To my extended family, I am so, so sorry for your loss. She will always be remembered for her beautiful smile and kind heart
Cynthia Churchill
Friend
September 21, 2020
My sincere condolences to the Merten Family. Mary Ann was a kind friend. She will be missed by many.
Rhonda Reiffers (Smith)
Friend
September 21, 2020
We are deeply saddened by the news of Mary Ann's passing. We were so glad to see her every Sunday morning during Mass at St. Gregory Catholic Church and had no idea that she was in poor health. We had so much fun partying with Joe and Mary Ann when Joe and Paul worked for the County of Oceana and we will miss her radiant smile. Our heartfelt sympathy goes out to all of her family and we hope that your sorrow will be tempered by all the wonderful memories of her. May she be at peace with our God and her dear husband Joe. Paul and Cheri Inglis
September 21, 2020
So sorry for your loss, hugs to the family.
Sandi Jim
September 21, 2020
My heartfelt condolences to the Merten Family on the loss of your Mother. She will be greatly missed by all. May you find peace and comfort in knowing that she is forevermore in the loving arms of our Lord. My thoughts and prayers are with you during this time of great sorrow.
Jean Schaner
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved