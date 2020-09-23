What is there to say to comfort you? Except to pray for peace for all of you and that I am doing.

I have one story that has come to mind about all of you and Aunt Mary Ann, in particular...

One Easter at the "Inn" your big family invited our big family for diner. Who can count how many cousins that equals? Many!

With all the ham, potatoes and jelly beans.....your mother had made a remarkable lettuce salad. Best and most amazing salad I had ever had. I'm absolutely sure that I ate more than my share. It was so great. I'm sure I licked the bowl and asked for more!

Must have been a secret Merten recipe.

We have had many good experiences with our families.

Seeing the face of the our Lord will be one we can all look forward to.

Aunt Mary Ann will be waiting for us. Perhaps with Uncle Joe and Grandma and Grandpa Kokx along with others gone before us

This I know. This I believe. Have courage and be strong in your weakness.

Many hugs and God's Blessings of Peace to you all.

Cousin Jean







Jean Glover

Family