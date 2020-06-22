Mary Ann Tyndall
Mary Ann Tyndall, aged 77, of Custer, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Mary was born May 9, 1943 in Ludington, the daughter of John and Emily (Gendrolis) Zukas, and graduated from Mason County Eastern High School with the class of 1962. On Sept. 29, 1962 she married Duane Tyndall in Custer, and they have shared 58 years together.

Mary worked for many years as a cashier at Bonser's Market in Custer and Prevo's Family Market in Ludington. She enjoyed working around the house and being outside and was a faithful supporter of the Area 24 Special Olympics, helping cook at the annual golf outing and coming to her grandson Joey's basketball games.

Mary will be greatly missed by her husband Duane; her brother John Zukas of Custer; her sons Duane (Suzanne) Tyndall of Ludington and Jeff Tyndall of Custer; her daughter Deanna (Tim) O'Hagan of Fountain; three grandchildren Joseph Tyndall of Ludington, Theresa (Robert) Edwards of Sidney, Montana and Karen (Zach and his daughter Chandi) Johnson of Sidney, Montana; and one great-grandchild Emily Edwards. Mary was preceded in death by her parents.

According to her wishes, cremation has taken place and there are no services planned at this time.

Those who wish to remember Mary with a memorial donation are asked to please consider the Area 24 Special Olympics, or Elara Caring Hospice of Ludington.

Please visit Mary's memory page at www.wymanfuneralservice.com to leave a tribute or memory of Mary for her family, or to light a candle in her memory.

Published in Ludington Daily News from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
