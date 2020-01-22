|
|
Mary Anne Beahm
An angel departed from us Jan. 10, 2020. Mary Anne Beahm, 68, was born in Carlsbad, N.M. to Metz and Elizabeth (Betty) Beahm April 29, 1951. She was a preemie and truly a miracle baby.
Mary graduated from Highland High School, Stephens College and the University of New Mexico. She worked at many bookstores, including Plaza and Waldenbooks and taught art and computer graphics at Zuni High School and the University of New Mexico at Gallup. She was part owner in a Gallup business named Graphics etc. Later she was the librarian for the Zuni Secondary Schools. She was very active in the Gallup community, especially with the Gallup Bird House Auction.
After she retired, she moved to Hart, Mich. where she was active with the Oceana County Council on Aging (OCCOA) and COVE (Communities Overcoming Violent Encounters). She worked part time at Storybook Village in Pentwater, Mich. and loved being back at a bookstore. She had also just become site manager for Project Focus at Spitler Elementary in Hart, Mich.
Mary had a very full and active life with many interests and passions. She loved traveling, photography, computers, reading, knitting and crafts. She often went to art and craft fairs and sold her cards, bookmarks, knitted scarves and photographs.
She is survived by her dog, Woody; sisters, Adriana (Janie) Foris and husband, Mike of Corrales, N.M. and Cathy Loree and husband, Andy of Spring Lake, Mich.; brother, John Beahm of Albuquerque, N.M.; nieces, Elisabeth (Lisa) Foris-Hickie and husband, Steven of Corrales, N.M. and Meghan Loree of Zeeland, Mich.; nephew, Michael Foris of Albuquerque, N.M.; "Polish daughter" Ewa Rybka (who was her foreign exchange student over 20 years ago) and Ewa's children, Wladzio and Mary (our Mary's namesake) of Warsaw, Poland; and her special friend, Leroy Tekala of Zuni, N.M.
She was predeceased by her parents, Metz and Betty Beahm and many loved pets, including skunks. A celebration of Mary's life will be held at OCCOA Senior Center at 4250 W. Tyler Rd., Hart, Mich. Friday, Jan. 31, at 2 p.m. and a memorial service will take place in Gallup, N.M. at a later date.
Friends are invited to view and sign the guestbook at Beacon Cremation and Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel's website. Memorial donations may be made to two of Mary's important charities: COVE, 906 E. Ludington Ave., Ludington, MI 49431, Gallup , c/o Linda Shelton, 510 Linda Vista Dr., Gallup, NM 87301, or your local animal humane organization.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Jan. 22 to Jan. 30, 2020