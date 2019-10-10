Home

Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
Mary E. Carlson


1931 - 2019
Mary E. Carlson Obituary
Mary E. Carlson, age 88, of Ludington, passed away peacefully, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. She was born March 5, 1931, in Ludington to Ewald and Gladys (Hamilton) Carlson.

Mary graduated from Ludington High School in 1949. She went on to graduate from Hurley Hospital School of Nursing in Flint in 1953. Mary worked as a registered nurse for 48 years.

She was a life member at the Community Church in Ludington where she was a church officer and a member of the OES Chapter in Ludington. Mary enjoyed crafts, music, sewing and shopping. She also loved her dogs Toto and Tiger and playing the bells at church.

Mary is survived by one child, several nieces Tammy Smakal, Trudy Lombard, Joyce Finch, Joanne French and Debbie Lukacs, nephew Bob Donker, sister-in-law Darlene French, daughter-in-law Jennifer St. James, grandsons Seneca and Julian St. James and many great nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her son, Brion St. James, and her brothers, Donald, Robert and Roger French.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Community Church in Ludington.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019
