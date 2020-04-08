|
|
Mary E. Fenton
Shelby
Mary E. Fenton, 70, of Shelby, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 in Muskegon. She was born May 17, 1949 in Muskegon, the daughter of Ward and Erie (VanOflen) Grant.
Mary was raised for the most part in Big Rapids where she graduated from high school. She married Ken Fenton Dec. 29, 1973.
The Fentons lived in Mears many years before moving to Shelby in the mid 1990s. She was employed at Gray and Company for many years before her retirement. Mary was devoted to her husband and her daughter. She enjoyed bird watching, flower gardening and training her dogs.
She is survived by her husband, Ken; her daughter, Cindy (Sam) Dudek; her sisters, LouAnne (Doug) Brand and Susan (Jim deceased) Hanson; and several nieces and nephews. Mary was also preceded in death by her parents; her son who died at birth; her brothers, Freddie Grant and Ward Grant II and several beloved pets.
A private family graveside service will be at a later date. Please consider the , 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674 as a memorial.
You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home in Shelby.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Apr. 8 to Apr. 16, 2020