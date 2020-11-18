Mary J. Lambert
Hesperia
Mary J. Lambert, 92, of Hesperia, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 in Hart. Mary was born June 2, 1928 in Hart to Clyde and Sarah Elona (Andrews) Kludy.
She was raised in Shelby and married David Lambert Oct. 14, 1950. They lived in many different places as David's career took them to distant places including, Canada, Texas, Venezuela, Ohio, Virginia and California. They returned to Oceana County in 1984 to live near Hesperia. David passed away on Aug. 19, 2000.
Mary was an avid gardener. She was very much loved by her husband, children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughters, Karen (Harry) Blake, Deborah Eldridge and her husband, Mark Howard, and Linda Curry and her husband, Martin Misinu; her grandchildren, Charles (Aaron) Eldridge III, Elizabeth (Grant) Kirkpatrick, Rebecca (Mike) Hein, Sarah (Bill) Miller and Joseph (Marisa) Blake; 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; her siblings, Carol Kludy, Ruth Walch, Beverly Kludy, Lowell Kludy, Louis (Louise) Kludy and Dan Kludy; and many nieces and nephews. Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Donald, Roger, Ken and John Kludy and Mildred Bouman.
Private graveside services are planned at this time due to taking COVID precautions with plans to have a service at a later date to be determined. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com.
Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home in Shelby.